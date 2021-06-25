Taking a shower every day is considered a basic hygiene habit that everyone should follow, right? According to American experts, this is not the case. Instead of helping to reduce infections, bathing daily can,

actually increase that risk.

According to Elaine Larson, a specialist in infectious diseases at Columbia University, in the United States, in an interview with the British website Daily Mail, excessive bathing can reduce the hydration of the skin, causing it to become dry and cracked, facilitating the entry of causing germs of diseases.

+ USA: 99% of recent Covid deaths are unvaccinated

In addition, the daily ‘shower’ removes the skin’s natural oils, which can reduce the number of healthy bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms that live inside our bodies and support the functioning of the immune system.

Based on observations made in Indians from remote Amazonian villages, researchers at the University of Utah, also in the United States, found that this population had the greatest diversity of bacteria and genetic functions ever reported in a human group since they were not all sanitized. the days. According to them, unlike Amazon villagers, Westerners are excessively clean, the

that affects their populations of microbes and, consequently, their health.

To prevent the loss of these organisms that perform important functions in the human body, American dermatologist C. Brandon Mitchell gives radical advice: bath only once or twice a week. “Daily baths are not necessary,” he told Time magazine.

According to the Daily Mail, however, another survey, conducted in the UK, advises daily cleaning. That’s because, according to the study’s findings, an individual working at a computer can come into contact with 10 million bacteria, which can cause illnesses such as colds and flu. For comparison purposes, this number is 400 times greater than the average amount found on the toilet.

As these bacteria can be found on the phone, keyboard and mouse, experts recommend that people disinfect their workstation frequently. “Bacteria and viruses can multiply on hard surfaces, remaining infectious for up to 24 hours,” said Lisa Ackerley, a hygiene expert and professor at the University of Salford in England.

Better cleaning and hygiene measures, including daily bathing, also help to reduce workplace-acquired illnesses.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach