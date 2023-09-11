Here’s a Top Gear tip: look up the dates when the gas stations in your area were opened and put them in your calendar. In Harlingen, Friesland, about sixty motorists attended a gas station birthday party. The peanut distributor was 22 years old last weekend and that was celebrated by using the prices of 22 years ago twice for 22 minutes.

“33 euros for a full tank, great,” said one of the Frisians who took advantage of the promotion opposite Omrop Fryslan. By the way, people were not allowed to fill jerry cans. Campers and trucks were also refused. Just like you can only order domestic distilled spirits for free at a wedding – otherwise it would be very expensive.

How cheap was petrol in Friesland?

A liter of normal petrol cost 1.15 euros and for a liter of diesel you paid 85 cents. As a result, the lucky ones received approximately a euro advantage per liter on the current price. You won’t get such an advantage if you refuel in Germany or Belgium. According to the ANWB you spend approximately 1.80 euros per liter Euro 95 in both neighboring countries. Diesel costs about 1.77 euros in Germany and 1.91 euros in Belgium.

The moments when the 2001 prices appeared at the pumps, cars lined up en masse. The tank owner says that not everyone was able to take advantage of the promotion. Motorists who arrived just too late were rewarded for waiting with a 5 euro voucher. “Then they still have something,” says the owner of the Frisian gas station.