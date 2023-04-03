The Japanese division of Prime Videos shared the trailer for the new edition of TAKESHI’S CASTLEthe famous program of Takeshi “Beat” Kitano of 1986, which arrived for the first time on Italian screens between the 80s and 90s with the name of “Never Say Banzai”.

According to what we can see in the trailer, which shows us for the first time the scenes of this new edition and the presenters, which include the famous Naomi Watanabethe show will debut on Amazon’s streaming platform next April 21st, but we don’t know if the date will also coincide with the Italian distribution. We just have to wait twenty days to find out. Below we can see the trailer in question.

TAKESHI’S CASTLE 2023 – Trailer

Source: Prime Videos