Amazon has announced that it is very close to the arrival of the new edition of the hilarious Takeshi’s Castle. The series will be available on Prime Videos starting next July 25thboth in the original language with subtitles and dubbed in Italian.

Here is a brief description of the series released by the company:

Shot in Midoriyama Studio near Tokyo, the same location as the original program, on a site of approximately 20,000 square meters, the new edition of Takeshi’s Castle provides many new tests. Over 300 participants, selected from over 1000 applicants, will attempt to overcome various tricky games in this new version of the show.

Source: Amazon