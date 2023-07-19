In 2006, the newly released Cuatro, then owned by Prisa, enlisted Fernando Costilla and Paco Bravo for a reissue of yellow mood that lasted two years and was rebroadcast on DTT, thus becoming a more or less cult reference among the girls who learned to laugh at bizarre dubbing with the retrospecter of the funny hour. It did not lead the audiences, but it did become a landscape for a very specific type of millennial viewer. Today, 17 years later, the same Costilla y Bravo reappear on Amazon Prime Video, this time dispensing with the Spanish title and embracing the Japanese, Takeshi’s castle, and resorting to the hook of Eva Soriano, Dani Rovira and Jorge Ponce as famous commentators, with the occasional cameo, such as that of Luis Tosar or the comedic duo Venga Monjas. Only time will tell if this dead man is alive. Seen almost all the episodes, which add up to four hours, I would say no.

He yellow mood original (if the adjective can be applied original to a product that parasitized a foreign program to turn it into something else of a genre that was unclassifiable at the time) reached a 31% share of the screen, being the most successful of the hilarious and rubbish Telecinco of 1990. I was one of those children who he laughed in chorus with half of Spain and they incorporated Chino Cudeiro into their lives. By age, Dani Rovira surely also made jokes about Chino Cudeiro, and it is not unlikely that Jorge Ponce did, but Eva Soriano had not been born when Juan Herrera and Miguel Ángel Coll, son of José Luis Coll, began to announce those tapes very rare Japanese (but not Chinese) breaking their tailbones and breaking their faces between giant rubber sausages and mud puddles. For Soriano, as for a good part of the audience to which she addresses Takeshi’s castlethat program is ancient history, something foreign to his memory and his nostalgia.

Jorge Ponce (right), Dani Rovira and Eva Soriano present ‘Takeshi’s Castle’, successor to ‘Yellow Humor’. EUROPA PRESS

That is why this version pulls from archaeological humor in every way. Not only does he make jokes about the nineties and meta jokes about pop nostalgia, but he unearths phrases and resources that already belong to the Spanish humor cemetery. The sensation is similar to that of seeing The intermediate, Comedy club or the segment of Trancas and Barrancas of the anthill: Not only have we seen the contestants’ smacks a thousand times, but we also know the jokes. We see the coming gag sharper than the rotary ironing board, and at the same predictable speed.

This is not the fault of the very solvent Soriano, Ponce and Rovira, but of a way of improvising that sounds too scripted and post-produced. Like Coll and Herrera in the original program, they abuse the topical joke, sometimes very funny (a contestant shouts “communism or freedom” before throwing herself into the mud, for example), but there are so many voices that they become indigestible. The competition between the commentators to finish off each sentence, without valley moments and without creating a true chemistry between them —as Herrera and Coll did— is monotonous and repetitive.

Maybe it’s that I’m old and I’m used to a different mood or, simply, it’s not a product for me, but I can’t imagine what audience it’s aimed at. At Modern life and The resistance? To Eva Soriano’s? It’s hard for me to fit it in there. Or maybe that format is impossible to revive, because it worked in a pre-Olympic Spain, with democracy and private television recently launched, when ingenuity was still possible and few knew (not even Valerio Lazarov, the instigator of that yellow mood) that programs have scriptwriters. yellow mood it worked because it was humor. As yellow posthumor he has it difficult.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP