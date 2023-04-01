Shocking incident for Sofian Kiyine, a 25-year-old footballer with a past also in the Italian Serie A, with the shirts of Chievo, Lazio and Salernitana to be precise. The young man was driving his car on the streets of Liege, Belgium when due to the high speed to which he was traveling (as evidenced by the video of the accident) lost control of the vehicle near a roundabout and ended up inside a gymnasium after breaking through the roof.

No fatal consequences

Through an official press release, OH Leuven, the Belgian team in which Kiyine now plays, announced that the player was taken to the nearest hospital emergency room, where further tests are currently underway, but fortunately it’s not life threatening. In the accident, we also read, no other vehicles or people were involved, which is certainly excellent news in light of the violence of the car’s impact against the gym. “Sofian was very lucky, we realize that it could have ended much worse”, added Peter Willems, the CEO of OH Leuven.

Risk of tragedy

A tragedy only touchedalso because according to the latest reconstructions, shortly before the car driven by the footballer broke through the roof of the gymnasium, there were some children involved in a basketball game inside the latter, which fortunately ended before the violent accident that would have otherwise put your safety at risk.

Now I understand why he never “took off” at a football level, despite having a great basic technique. In the video the terrible accident that occurred in Sofian #Kiyine. The former #Lazioafter hitting a roundabout at great speed, his car crashed through the wall of a gymnasium. pic.twitter.com/NNnjBYo8Sy — Crazy To Dribble ⚽️ (@Matti_2011) March 31, 2023

Investigations in progress

“Obviously, like everyone, we are very shocked to see the images. There is certainly talk of excessive speed, but nobody knows what exactly happened. The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but are currently object of investigation. We look forward to this investigation. We also want to discuss with Sofian what exactly happened and then look at the next steps.”Willems concluded.