As reported by PCGamesN, the streamer of twitch Souaïb’meat‘ Hanaf recently reached the level 100 in the hardest mode of the game and was recognized by Blizzard as the first to do so. However, while meat I kept playing to try to reach the final boss, the game got disconnected from the server.

If a player dies in the mode hard core, their character is permanently removed and they have to start from experience level 1. Because a player might deliberately disconnect when their health is low to avoid dying, the game treats a disconnect as a death. Therefore, when meat restarted the game, he discovered that his Barbarian character in hard coreof level 100, which he had been playing for 82 hours, had died. Despite the obvious disappointment this will have caused, meat has been recognized by Blizzard as the first player to reach the level 100 in the mode hard core.

As such, his name will be the first to be engraved on a statue of lilith as part of a challenge set by Blizzard. Last month, Blizzard announced a challenge Devil which will allow up to 1,000 players to add their names to the statue, but to qualify they must reach the level 100 in the mode hard core and provide evidence. The competition ends when 1,000 players provide successful proof of reaching the level 100 in hard core, or by the end of September 1, whichever comes first. Because players do not have to complete the game after reaching level 100, the achievement of meat it will still be valid to be included in the statue.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Look, I almost cried when I saw this news but, at least the dude is already immortalized in the game, I would try the challenge but… I don’t think I have that much time… maybe the weekend?