The Twitter workforce is nervous about the hiring decisions the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, plans to make. Musk has already proposed slashing board and executive salaries.

Dhe CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, had to placate his employees during a company-wide meeting on Friday. At an internal meeting, which could be followed by the Reuters news agency, employees awaited answers on how possible mass layoffs will be dealt with if Elon Musk takes over the company.

“What do you honestly think about the very high probability that many employees will be out of work after the transaction closes?” asked a Twitter employee. Twitter has always taken care of its employees and will continue to do so, the CEO said. The company’s executives also said it’s too early to say how the acquisition agreement with Musk will affect employee retention.

The meeting came after Tesla CEO inked a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had suggested lenders cut board and executive salaries. According to an insider, the entrepreneur will not make any decisions about job cuts until he has become the owner of Twitter.