The attempted takeover of Suez by Véolia is a big deal. It has nothing of the project which “makes sense” from an industrial point of view as the Prime Minister, Jean Castex claimed, on September 3. Guest of BFM Business, Friday September 4, the CEO of Engie, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, in which the group holds 32% of the capital of Suez, demonstrated it in his own way. If he qualified as an “attractive project” the proposal of the CEO of Véolia, Antoine Frérot, he considered that “ the account is not there “And that” the value of Suez is more important than the basis of this discussion “. In other words, the price is insufficient in his eyes. According to information from BFM Business that Jean-Pierre Clamadieu has not confirmed, the latter wants to set the price of the Suez share at 17 euros while Véolia has offered 15.5 euros. This revaluation would allow him to pocket an additional billion euros, or a total of 3.9 billion euros.

The CEO of Engie also underlined that Véolia’s project, in the event that he manages to buy Suez, is to sell Suez Eau France to the investment fund Meridiam. This would cause, he points out, “a radical change” in water management. ” An investment fund is attentive to its investment returns », That is to say whose sole management criterion is the search for profit. Entrusting the water supply of the inhabitants of hundreds of municipalities to a vulture fund had to think about it …