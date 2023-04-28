Takeover of Fortum | HS information: Masked armed forces infiltrated Fortum’s Russia unit

Hundreds of millions of euros in cash were left in the accounts of the Russian subsidiary, which made a top profit last year, which Fortum cannot access now.

Fortum’s Masked and armed forces were involved in the takeover of the Russian unit.

According to a source familiar with HS matters, the troops arrived at the premises of the Fortum subsidiary in Moscow on Wednesday at lunchtime. There were plenty of troops, by the busload. Helsingin Sanomat has no information about who the armed forces were.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday with youaccording to which Russia has temporarily taken control of the shares and assets of Fortum and Uniper in Russia.

The Russian media reported on this on Tuesday evening. HS’s first news on the subject was published on Tuesday evening at 22:57.

Fortum’s management also heard about Putin’s decree only late on Tuesday evening. According to HS’s information, the company’s management held a quick crisis meeting on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on how to proceed in the matter.

At the same time, the company prohibited its communications from commenting on the matter to the media.

In the morning, the management held a new meeting, to which a translation of the content of the bulletin from the Russian real estate asset management authority had been received.

According to the decree issued by Putin, Russia took over Fortum and the German Uniper’s Russian subsidiary Unipro, but the ownership was still retained by the old owners.

At 9:25 on Wednesday morning, Fortum also announced the matter.

“According to Fortum’s current understanding, the new regulation does not affect the ownership of property and companies in Russia. However, it is still unclear how this will affect, for example, Fortum’s Russian business or the ongoing process of selling operations,” Fortum wrote in its announcement.

At lunch time Things started to happen in the premises of Fortum’s Russian unit.

According to HS’s information, the masked and armed forces that arrived on the scene treated Fortum’s local employees properly. They directed the management of Fortum’s Russian subsidiary to one room and the other staff to other rooms.

The management of Fortum’s Russian unit, many of whom are also board members of the subsidiary, held the board meeting in the presence of the authorities. At the meeting, it was decided to change the company’s CEO. A person who previously worked at the oil company Bashneft was chosen as the new CEO Vyacheslav Kozhevnikov.

Kozhevnikov, 48, has worked in the energy industry for several years. He is married and has two daughters.

“Our operations will not change. Our mission is to provide consumers with reliable and uninterrupted access to electricity and thermal energy,” said Koževnikov in his speech to Fortum’s employees in Russia.

Former CEO Alexander Chuvayev has led Fortum’s Russia division since its foundation in 2009. Chuvajev has also worked as a member of Fortum’s management team. He has long-term experience in management positions in the field in Russia.

According to HS, Chuvayev is fine.

in Finland Fortum’s management only learned about the events in Russia from their subsidiary’s press release, which stated that the CEO of Fortum’s Russia unit had been replaced.

Fortum’s office is in the same building as the Russian subsidiary of German company Uniper, which was taken over by Russia accordingly.

According to HS’s information, the current CEO has not been in contact with the Finnish head of Fortum. Fortum does not even have the current CEO’s contact information.

Fortum wrote down the value of its Russian holdings by almost two billion euros last year. The takeover of the Russian subsidiary that took place on Tuesday may mean that the company has to make more write-downs in Russia. In last year’s financial statements, Fortum estimated the value of its holdings in Russia at 1.7 billion euros.

In the stock exchange, the information about the takeover of the Russian operations has been received calmly. On Friday afternoon, the stock paid the same price as on Tuesday, before the public knew about the events in Russia.

Investors seemed to have already valued the value of Fortum’s operations in Russia to zero, as the company’s stock market price even rose on Wednesday.

Russian the subsidiary made a record profit last year. The Russian company had cash in its coffers at the end of 2022

247 million euros

.

Fortum has not been able to repatriate funds from Russia due to sanctions. After the takeover on Tuesday, repatriating funds to the parent company seems even more difficult.

Fortum announced in May 2022 that it is leaving Russia. It was assumed in the market that the announcement was made after Fortum had received potential buyer candidates for its holdings.

However, the sale to these buyers, among whom, according to HS data, there were both foreign and Russian candidates, required the permission of President Putin.

Now the sale or donation of Fortum’s operations in Russia is prohibited.

Fortum oppose the takeover and find out what alternatives the company has available in the situation.

It has already been predicted in the Russian media that a similar takeover is likely to happen soon to many other giant Western companies as well.

According to the Russian constitution, nationalization of companies is possible, but the takeover must then compensate the owners. There is apparently no such requirement in a takeover.

HS working group: Juha-Pekka Raeste, Venla Kuokkanen, Alex af Heurlin, Joonas Laitinen.