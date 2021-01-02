KShortly before the takeover by the French competitor Alstom, the German employees of the railroad manufacturer Bombardier Transportation are worried about their jobs: What does the elephant wedding of the railroad equipment suppliers mean for the workforce? After all, Germany is one of Bombardier Transportation’s most important markets. The company employs around 7,500 people in several plants in Germany and is one of the most important suppliers to Deutsche Bahn. But the manufacturer has been in a crisis for years and is making losses in Germany. The company has been haunted by quality defects and delivery delays for years.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Now an old acquaintance is trying to dampen the worries of the workforce in an interview with the FAS: “Alstom cannot and will not ignore the power of the German locations,” said Rüdiger Grube, head of Deutsche Bahn until 2017 and now Chairman of Bombardier Transportation. “Our books are jam-packed with orders, we need our German engineers and factories to process them. The next two to three years will be all about that, ”assures Danny Di Perna, the railway company’s chief executive officer.

“As far as we know today, there will be no need for a restructuring program in the foreseeable future. But of course we are constantly optimizing the organization, ”says the manager. According to the company, it has already cut 1,300 jobs since 2018. This dismantling is now largely complete.

“Railway industry is facing far-reaching consolidation”

Bombardier Transportation has a massive backlog of around $ 35 billion. “We built six out of ten trains that are on the move in Germany,” says Di Perna. The company is headquartered in Berlin, where the corporate headquarters of rail boss Richard Lutz is also located. “We will focus on it like a laser beam, Dr. Satisfying Lutz ”, praised Di Perna. He recently had some trouble with his supplier: quality defects in the body made by Bombardier led to delivery delays for the new ICE-4 high-speed train. Customers in other European countries are also dissatisfied with Bombardier.

The crisis-ridden Canadian Bombardier group announced the sale of its railway division to French rival Alstom in February 2020. The deal is expected to close by the end of January. So far, Bombardier is number two in the world behind the Chinese provider CRRC and ahead of Siemens. Alstom is currently in fourth place. For the French, however, Bombardier is the second choice: Alstom was actually planning to join forces with the Siemens rail division. However, the project failed due to resistance from EU competition regulators.

Are the German locations in danger of being ruined after the French takeover? Di Perna replies that the new company will not only take into account the interests of the French workforce. The takeover by Alstom is good news for Bombardier, says Grube: “The railway industry is facing far-reaching consolidation, and it is always better to take the lead.”

Meanwhile, a possible guarantee from the federal government for Bombardier Transportation is off the table. “Those were good conversations, even if the guarantee did not materialize in the end,” says Di Perna. But with the new owner Alstom behind you, you no longer have to rely on it, he signals: “The deal with Alstom is planned in a few weeks, and the situation is fundamentally new,” he says. And what does his own professional future look like after the takeover by Alstom? Di Perna does not want to comment on this.