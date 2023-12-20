The director has passed away forever at the age of 32 Stefano Malchiodi. Young and talented, in 2021 he conquered the jury of the David di Donatello, with a true story, which concentrated mystery and charm in just 15 minutes.

Stefano Malchiodi loved cinema, he attended the scientific high school in Romano di Lombardia and then enrolled in a film production course at the film school in Milan, managing to graduate in 2014. A year later, the filmmaker moved to Rome , to continue dedicating himself to his greatest passion, cinema. He passed away forever, at the age of 32, exactly in a hospital in the Italian capital.

Passed away due to a probable embolism

There is still not much news on his disappearance and cause of death. The first hypotheses speak of one possible embolism. A few years ago, the director had also lost his mother.

After the dramatic news, the family left and reached Rome. Stefano will be brought back in his Martinengo (just outside Bergamo), where the last farewell to the talented director will be celebrated in the next few days.

The work of Stefano Malchiodi

He had won, together with Domenico Croce, the statuette for best short film. The film Anne which, as Malchiodi himself had explained, tells a story about the memories that form an identity: “This way we ask ourselves what the child's real life was.”

The film had already won the Anec-Fice Award in 2020 in Cortinametraggio and the Rai Cinema Channel RaiPlay award.

We are saddened to learn of the sudden death of our former student Stefano Malchiodi. Taken away from life and his beloved work too soon, today we can only dedicate an immense thought to him and join in the pain of his family, his friends and all his classmates and teachers at the CSC.

This the sad post which can be read on the social pages of the Centro Sperimentale della Cinematografia.