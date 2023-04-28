Taken – The revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Friday 28 April 2023, at 21:20, the 2012 film directed by Olivier Megaton will be broadcast on Italia 1 Taken – Revenge. Luc Besson wrote the screenplay and the story is a sequel to “I will find you”, a 2008 film starring Liam Neeson once again. In 2015, however, the third film was released, Taken 3 – The hour of truth, which completed the film cycle. But what is the plot and who is part of the cast? Let’s find out all the necessary information together.

Plot

The protagonist is once again Bryan Mills, a former CIA agent, back from a very risky rescue mission. However, his daughter is safe and sound, far from the clutches of human trafficking. Yet, from Mills’ investigation, an alarming factor emerged and that is that the highest echelons of the French government and authorities are part of that illegal world, which is why the former agent has entered their crosshairs and everyone wants to plug his mouth once and for all. The Albanian mafia also wants revenge for his meddling, so they kidnap their colleague Jean-Pierre with the hope of extracting interesting information about his colleague from him. Meanwhile Bryan Mills has returned to Los Angeles in hopes of reconnecting with his family. When a sheik hires him to fly with him to Istanbul, the former CIA agent chooses to take his family with him. The Albanian mafia find out about his movement and ambush him.

Taken – Revenge: the cast of the film

Now that we’ve found out what the plot is about, let’s see who is part of the cast of Taken instead. As already mentioned, the protagonist is once again Liam Neeson. But he is not alone. Here is the list of actors and their characters:

Liam NeesonBryan Mills

Maggie GraceKim Mills

Famke Janssen: Lenore

Rade Šerbedzhija as Murad Hoxha

Leland OrserSam Gilroy

Jon GriesMark Casey

DB Sweeney: Bernie

Luke GrimesJamie

Streaming and TV

Where to see Taken on live television and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film will be broadcast tonight, 28 April 2023, at 21:20 on Italia 1. The Mediaset channel is available at key 6 on the remote control and at 106 for Sky pay-TV. Alternatively, you can also follow the film in live streaming via Mediaset Play. In this case it is necessary to log in or register, free of charge, then select the channel of interest.