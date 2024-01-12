The International Astronomy Center published, in its official account on the “X” platform, a picture of the crescent of the month of Rajab 1445 AH, as it was photographed during the day today, Friday, January 12, 2024 AD, from Abu Dhabi by the Al-Khatt Astronomical Observatory, at 09:00 AM UAE time.
The moon's distance from the sun is 11.8 degrees.
The center reported that the monitoring was carried out automatically by connecting via the Internet to the astronomical observatory.
