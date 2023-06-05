Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Takeef” announced the issuance of the “Sustainability Guide for Families”, as part of its initiative to encourage sustainable practices and enhance environmental awareness among families. This initiative comes in celebration of World Environment Day and the Year of Sustainability in the UAE.

The “Sustainability Guide for Families” includes a set of practical tips and ideas aimed at promoting conscious practices for cooling that have a lower impact on the environment, and the guide also provides some inspiring ways to adopt more sustainable practices in everyday life. In addition, the guide contains activities designed specifically for children, aimed at educating them and enhancing their awareness of the importance of sustainability in a fun and interactive way. The cover page also reflects the elaborate artistic vision of Emirati artist Abdullah Lutfi, who was inspired by the idea of ​​design from the features of life, and succeeded in translating it in his own style into a unique cover.

The guide reviews some of the initiatives and contributions made by some companies, such as The Waste Lab, a start-up company that aims to provide innovative solutions in converting organic waste from useless and environmentally polluting materials into a clean source for compost production and soil fertilization. In addition, the guide highlights the initiative of Crimson Education, a leading global university admissions consulting company, that seeks to provide assistance to students interested in educational paths that support environmental sustainability, by preparing a list of 10 university degrees that help students reach To jobs that support sustainable development in the future.

The guide also provides a set of basic instructions aimed at achieving cooling that has less impact on the environment, such as adjusting air conditioners to the ideal degree, and performing periodic maintenance, in addition to many other important instructions.

In this context, Tareq Al-Ghoussein, CEO of Air Conditioning, said: “Our launch of this initiative comes in response to the increased awareness of the importance of sustainability and preserving the environment in the UAE and the world.”