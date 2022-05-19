“An ever greater attention to the health of patients, their quality of life and to the issues of the environment, diversity, inclusion; an increasingly solid partnership with institutions, patient associations, researchers and doctors; an ever stronger commitment in terms of research, investment and employment. “It is with these promises that Takedaa global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, celebrates today 40 years of presence in Italy and looks to the future.

It was 1982 when the company opened its Italian branch, the company recalls in a note, underlining that in these 4 decades it has “consolidated its presence in our country, making a significant contribution to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and above all making a difference. in the life of patients “with activities of Research and Development “in 4 main therapeutic areas – oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases – to which are added targeted investments in the field of plasma-derived medicines and gods vaccines“.

“In the last 40 years Takeda in Italy has grown to become a reality of over 1,100 employees with two production sites in Rieti and Pisa, and a commercial office in Rome – he declares Annarita Egidi, CEO of Takeda Italy – Since our foundation we have tried to put patients’ needs first in our activities, focusing on diseases that have the greatest need for new treatments, working to accelerate access to therapies. Consistent with these objectives, from 2021 we have increased our investments in Research and Development globally by 10% and we have recently announced an investment plan of 275 million euros in Italy over the next 5 years, with the creation of 150 new jobs“.

“To offer better health to people and a brighter future for the world – adds Egidi – we have always relied on the values ​​of integrity, loyalty, honesty and perseverance that will continue to guide the work of our company and its strategic role in transformation process of the National Health Service “.

The company, concludes the note, consolidates its presence by continuing to invest in Italy with a renewed commitment to patients, the partnership with the National Health Service, inclusion and environmental sustainability.