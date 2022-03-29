Presented in Rome on Takeda’s new 2021-2025 investment plan worth over 270 million euros, which will mainly concern the two factories in Pisa and Rieti. Active for over 240 years in more than 80 countries, with approximately 47,000 employees worldwide and over 1,100 in Italy, the global biopharmaceutical company has decided to further consolidate the production of plasma-derived drugs, of which it holds a significant market share worldwide. . In fact, over 550 employees work in Rieti engaged in plasma fractionation, from which fundamental proteins are obtained for the treatment of serious as well as rare diseases. While Pisa, through the work of the 200 employees employed, has become the main supplier of albumin for Takeda in developing countries.

Intervened with a video message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, reaffirmed the dicastery’s constant commitment to support the Italian economic fabric: “The presence of this Japanese company has greatly contributed to increasing both employment and the professionalism and competence of the workforce employed in a sector, that pharmaceutical, which figures among the flagships in the Italian system. Takeda’s success in Italy represents a strategic asset of the economic partnership between Italy and Japan, countries linked by a very long friendship and solid economic relations, strengthened also thanks to the dialogue built within the Italy-Japan Business Group “. Di Maio then added: “The Farnesina is working to strengthen the promotion and attractiveness of Italy towards virtuous and strategic investments such as those of Takeda, starting from sectors such as artificial intelligence, agricultural technologies, biomedicine, the environment and sustainable mobility, identified as priorities by the NRP “.

Thus the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti: “Thanks and congratulations to Takeda for what he did in Pisa and Rieti demonstrating his belief in the Italian pharmaceutical sector. We concentrated at Mise for strategic autonomy also in the pharmaceutical sector and it was no coincidence that we created the conditions, together with France, for a important Ipcei. We have strengthened the role of this industrial sector with the creation of Enea Biomedical Tech led by Professor Tria and also the PNRR can make an important contribution if it is translated into reality by courageous entrepreneurs who believe in projects and decide to invest such as , is the case of Takeda “.

Also present theambassador of Japan to Italy, Hiroshi Oewho declared: “Takeda, one of the main Japanese pharmaceutical companies with offices all over the world, this year celebrates its 40 years in Italy, where it actively contributes to the development of the local economy. Both Italy and Japan are countries that they are distinguished by the high quality and technology of manufacturing, and they share the demographic problem. This is why healthcare is certainly a sector in which our two countries will be able to continue to work together, achieving excellent results “.

To illustrate the new investment plan Massimiliano Barberis, Ad Takeda Manufacturing Italia: “The € 275 million investment plan approved by the Tokyo headquarters aims to expand and modernize our facilities. In particular, 100 million euros contribute to the purchase and installation of new machinery in the Rieti plant, 17.4 million euros are allocated to the Pisa plant for the establishment of a cutting-edge line for the production of albumin and for the creation of an innovative Quality Control laboratory. A further 180 million will be used to improve environmental sustainability (for which we plan to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% compared to 2016), efficiency, infrastructure and corporate safety. Thanks to these important interventions, we will increase the production capacity of the Rieti and Pisa sites by 100% by 2025 “.

During the event Annarita Egidi, Ad Takeda Italyhe wanted to remember that: “These important economic investments aimed at increasing the production capacity of plasma-derived drugs, will also bring with them an increase in human resources: a substantial recruitment plan, around 150 people, who will join the over one thousand employees of Takeda already present in Italy. Employees who fit into an inclusive, safe, open and collaborative work environment, where each talent is valued and where each employee can offer his or her contribution, work and grow as an individual. Thanks to these values ​​and to a culture based on respect for diversity and equity, with these new hires Takeda will continue to pursue the goal of guaranteeing a gender balance in the entire corporate population which today boasts, between leaders and managers, 47% of women in the headquarters of Rome and 36% at the Rieti and Pisa factories “.