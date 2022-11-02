Since yesterday, November 1st, Francesca Micheli is the new chairman of the board of Takeda Manufacturing Italia Spathe Takeda production reality which in Italy boasts two sites, in Rieti and Pisa, dedicated to the production of plasma-derived drugs. The company announced it.

Graduated in Chemistry, master in Computational Engineering, Rieti, she joined the company in 2001 and, since then, has been instrumental in the success of the numerous technology transfer and capacity expansion projects that have supported the growth of the two. establishments. Today she is the first woman to lead a Takeda manufacturing plant in Italy. In some ways, her role joins that of another woman at the helm, the CEO of Takeda Italia, Annarita Egidi. A tangible sign that in Takeda leadership also speaks to women. In fact, gender diversity is an integral part of the corporate culture, a value reflected by the balance achieved in the corporate population, where the female component boasts a share of 52% globally, 47% in the Rome office and 48% in the administration. of the establishments.

“I am incredibly honored to have been appointed as the new manager of the Rieti-Pisa production site, a position that testifies to the company’s trust in me and that I greatly appreciated”, says Micheli. “The goal is to continue along the successful path already traced in recent years, aiming to reach the doubling of our production capacity – he underlines – because the number of patients who, in Italy and in the world, needs to be treated with plasma-derived therapies of the highest quality is continuously growth”.

Takeda, a biopharmaceutical company present in over 80 countries, operates in 6 different therapeutic areas: oncology, gastro-enterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. In Italy Takeda – continues the note – has an office in Rome and two production plants of excellence, in Rieti and Pisa; the Rieti plant – which this year celebrated its 50th anniversary – is considered to be one of the best producers in the world in the 2 field of the fractionation of blood products. The Pisa site is working on the production of human albumin for the markets of Europe, China and the Middle East.

“We have a key role from an ethical point of view, as we treat plasma, a resource by definition limited; social, for the job opportunities we generate and for the initiatives related to the Planet and Sustainability; towards our country, as a partner of the NHS in the transformation into life-saving drugs of the plasma donated in the transfusion facilities and in the collection units of Tuscany, Marche, Campania, Lazio, Molise and Igesan – continues Micheli -. We are all proud to work for a company that has such a decisive impact on the quality of life of so many people ”.

In recent years, despite the difficulties linked to the pandemic and the international situation – concludes the note – Takeda Manufacturing Italia Spa has relentlessly tried to meet the needs of patients. The fiscal year 2021, which ended in April 2022, saw the achievement of important milestones such as the presentation of a 2021-202 investment plan.