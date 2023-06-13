Takeda Italy relaunches its commitment in our country. The Japanese company today announced a new investment of 22 million euros for the Rieti plant, “aimed at increasing the availability of life-saving drugs, in particular immunoglobulins and albumin, and at supporting the innovation of the production plant by improving efficiency and also sustainability”. In a press conference at the Rieti plant, the company further reaffirmed its commitment “for growth on the Italian territory in which it has planned to invest a total of around 320 million euros over the period 2020-2025”. Of the 22 million euros invested in the Rieti plant, “12 million for innovation to increase the availability of life-saving drugs, and the other 10 million for the purchase and installation of new machinery“, specifies the company.

“We are facing the most impressive investment plan in the history of Takeda in Italy”, comments Francesca Micheli, general manager of Takeda Manufacturing. A choice that “confirms Takeda’s Rieti-Pisa industrial hub in Italy – continues Takeda’s note – as one of the most important biotech production companies in the country and its consolidated leadership in plasma processing”. Increasing production capacity also means for the company to contribute in an increasingly significant way to related industries in Lazio and Tuscany. The Rieti plant, fully approved for export to the main world markets, contributes over 70% to the export of the entire manufacturing sector of the province.

The two production sites in Pisa and Rietimoreover, thanks to the awarding of the tender that contributes to the program of the Ministry of Health for the processing of national plasma, “they transform the plasma donated in 5 Italian Regions into life-saving drugs (Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Campania, Molise and the General Inspectorate of military healthcare) becoming primary partners of the Italian healthcare system in the fight against rare diseases – highlights the company – A further confirmation by Takeda Italia of its ever-increasing attention towards collaboration between the public and private sectors”.