Such a luxury! Charge at home or in front of your door, with this house with garage in Delft.

Cost you more than a million euros. But hey, you do have a choice. This historic building from 1880 is currently being offered for sale in Delft. Less historic is the filled garage, consisting of two Teslas. A Model S and a Model 3.

Having such a large garage in the heart of Delft is a luxury. Another luxury are the two public charging stations in front of the door. With today’s energy prices, it can even be cheaper to charge outside than to plug in at home.

Now two Teslas as a fleet are not very inspiring. The purchase of a beautiful E-Type or an old Fiat 500 would look iconic in the almost 150-year-old garage.

The asking price of the house is a sloppy 1.1 million euros. The historic building naturally comes with more than a garage and happens to have a nice loading facility right in front of the door. There is 187 square meters of living space and 8 rooms, 4 of which are bedrooms.

The house may cost you more than a million. A parking permit in Delft is also not tender. A permit for the city center costs you 200 euros per year for one car. Look, then that million euros with private parking for several cars is not too bad, right? You can look inside on Funda.

