Ten years ago we were first introduced to what car enthusiasts still call the ‘holy trinity’: the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari.

2013 is exactly ten years ago this year. That means that perhaps the coolest trinity of cars can now blow out ten candles. We are of course talking about the hybrid hypercars that caused quite a stir in 2013. Bizarre figures, technology ripe for the future and most importantly: perfect timing between three brands that otherwise never had a fierce competition with each other. The knives were suddenly sharpened with the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari.

Holy trinity celebrates tenth anniversary

For the tenth anniversary of this trio, which is often called holy trinity got and still gets, we thought it was worth taking stock now. Which dries best? Which one should you have? Which one still stuns (hint, they all still do, actually)? We’ll take you through the cars one by one and don’t hesitate to share your choice with us in the comments.

Porsche 918 Spyder

We’ll go through the cars in chronological order and then we’ll pick up the moment when the world first (concretely) got wind of the existence of the car. For Porsche that was 2010. Porsche’s last prestige project was the Carrera GT and you will not succeed in surpassing that car in terms of engine. What will succeed is to combine the ultimate car of the past with the future. The Porsche 918 Spyder Concept had to demonstrate that. Then it was a plug-in hybrid supercar with a V8 with 500 hp, combined with a 217 hp set of electric motors. A V8 supercar that gets 1 in 33, that was unprecedented in 2010.

After the impact the 918 made during its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2010, it quickly became clear that Porsche saw bread in a production version and that actually differed little from the concept. The exhausts moved from the side to the top of the engine cover and the car got real mirrors instead of cameras. The production version came in 2013. The specs were otherworldly then: the 4.6 liter V8 with electric motors delivers a total of 887 hp. The sprint to 100 takes only 2.8 seconds and the cake is only over at 340 km / h. The 918 has four-wheel drive and that is unique for the holy trio.

The touch of the future that the 918 received is therefore the hybrid system, because plug-in hybrids were not yet as popular as they were in 2013. It was unprecedented at the time that the 918 could drive a few kilometers electrically and up to 150 km / you could drive completely emission-free. The Porsche 918 is therefore a Spyder at all times, where you can remove the two separate roof panels as a kind of targa roof. A version with a permanently fixed roof never materialized.

Weissach Package

If you like to take the 918 out on the track, for which the car is extremely suitable, you could Weissach Package to order. Then the car got carbon fiber aerodynamic parts and special magnesium wheels. You could also get the special ‘Salzburg’ color scheme (photos below) and Martini color scheme as a historic hat tick from the factory. Porsche eventually built 918 units of the 918, which is of course no coincidence.

McLaren P1

In 2012, McLaren presented the P1 at the Paris Motor Show. It makes sense that Porsche has the capacity for a range-topping hypercar, but McLaren was actually the newcomer. Even though McLaren has the F1 expertise and with the McLaren F1 one of the fastest cars of all time, in terms of road cars in 2013, the brand only sold the MP4-12C and the P1. Because the P1 also became clear shortly after its debut as a concept that a production version was coming in 2013.

The production version of the P1 also hardly differs from the concept. It became clear that the McLaren was also looking for the edge in terms of specs. A 737 hp 3.8 liter V8 with two turbos delivered 916 hp together with an electric motor. That’s more than the Porsche and the McLaren only distributed its power over the rear wheels. What has always made the McLaren P1 special is that the body consists of only five carbon fiber panels.

The P1 also sprinted from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds, only the Briton was able to go to 350 km/h. You had a small electric range on just the electric motor, just like with the Porsche, but you should not expect more than quietly driving out of a city center. The P1 is a lot rarer than the Porsche and the Ferrari: McLaren built only 375 units. Unlike the Porsche, everything was a coupé, but there was a track version called P1 GTR.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari was the last to enter the arena with their toreador, although the arrival of the Ferrari is the most logical. After all, Ferrari has had a range-topping hypercar for years where only extremes are good enough (288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo). It was therefore evident in the early 1910s that a successor to the Enzo would arrive. F70 was first expected as a name (The Enzo had the code name F60 as the successor to F50 and F40), but it became the somewhat controversial LaFerrari. The Ferrari DeFerrari, a somewhat strange name. AnywayFerrari did not show a concept car a year in advance: in 2013 the brand presented the LaFerrari and that was immediately the production version.

In terms of numbers, the LaFerrari was immediately the candidate of extremes. It is the only one of the three with a V12, the well-known 6.3 liter V12. The hybrid unit is not a plug-in system, but a ‘regular’ hybrid drive that supports the V12. The F1-borrowed KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) functionality, which regenerates lost energy to power the electric motor, spearheaded the hybrid system. The LaFerrari is the horsepower winner of the trio with 963 horsepower in total. Incidentally, the LaFerrari has a sprint time of 3 seconds to 100, with which it has to give in slightly to the 918 and P1. The top speed is equivalent to 350 km/h. Ferrari built 500 closed LaFerraris.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

We say 500 closed LaFerraris, because unlike the Porsche 918 (always open) and the McLaren P1 (always closed), you could choose which configuration you wanted with the Ferrari LaFerrari. You had to be a little faster with the open LaFerrari Aperta, because only 200 units were built. There was another track version called FXX K and the Daytona SP3 from two years ago also rests largely on LaFerrari technology.

Prices

Prices in 2013 were around 750,000 euros for the 918, 1,100,000 euros for the P1 and a price of well over one million euros for the LaFerrari. The trio turns out to be a good investment. Nowadays you can pay somewhere between 1.3 and 1.9 million for the 918 on the European market, around 1.6 million for the P1 and the LaFerrari sometimes goes to the next owner for 2 to 3 million. Not only has this trio made their impact, they’re actually still making it.

Choose

But then the question of questions: which one do you choose? The cars are very similar and the differences that are decisive have a lot to do with preference. Just as it was asked a lot in 2013, we ask it again. Would you choose the Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1 or Ferrari LaFerrari? And perhaps more importantly, has the answer to that question changed over the years? Which dries best? We’d love to hear from you!

Photo credit at top of article: The sacred trio in question, spotted by @carspotterkevin on Autoblog Spots.

