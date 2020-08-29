The rope dangles around his neck, he pulls it up for the photo, the gesture is clear. “I put this noose over my head to remind me of something: the sentences ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘Take the knee off my neck’ are not new. It has always been like that.”

Jay Degas is standing downstairs this Friday afternoon in front of the marble steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, where memorable speeches are about to be given. The 37-year-old African American came from Long Island / New York that night to take part in the new edition of the legendary “March on Washington”. Degas, who describes himself as an “actor, poet, and revolutionary,” is here, as he says, to make a difference. So that something changes.

Thousands have gathered in Washington

“We’re making history here,” he says. Our ancestors fought hard for our rights, now it is up to us to fight hard to put an end to racism. ”

When asked whether anything has changed since Martin Luther King shouted the famous words “I have a dream” on these white steps exactly 57 years ago, Degas says: “Yes. When I grew up, my mother prayed that blacks come together in America. Today not only blacks are here, but also whites, Latinos, Asians to end this racism. ” He is proud, full of love and hope that something will finally change, he says.

Jay Degas has traveled from New York. With a rope around his neck, he demonstrates against racism. Photo: Juliane Schäuble

Like Degas, thousands have come together in the American capital to express their grief and anger that unarmed blacks will continue to run the risk of being brutally treated or even killed by white police officers in 2020. They are also demanding more social justice: the corona crisis has made the structural disadvantage of minorities in America a major issue. African-Americans in particular are disproportionately affected by the consequences of the pandemic.

By the way, almost everyone wears masks on this day, although the temperatures are well over 30 degrees. Only keeping your distance becomes difficult in the crowd.

The trigger for the resumption of the march under the motto “Take your knee off our neck” was the cruel – recorded on video – death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis (Minnesota). He died because a white police officer kneeled on him for more than eight minutes and even then showed no mercy when Floyd said, “I can’t breathe” several times.

The trigger was the death of George Floyd

Since the video of Floyd’s death, recorded by a passerby, has been protested in many cities in America. Hundreds of thousands all over the country shout “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter”, black lives count.

New protests broke out when a white police officer shot the black Jacob Blake seven times in the back of the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin last weekend. Blake has since been paralyzed from the waist down. As a result, there were also serious riots. Two people were killed when a white young man who appeared to be a member of a militia who wanted to protect property from destruction and looting shot himself.

The protests and riots coincided with the hot phase of the US presidential election campaign, which makes a quick calm down unlikely.

Speakers at the Lincoln Memorial include the eldest son and granddaughter of Martin Luther King as well as relatives of victims of police violence. For example, the parents of Jacob Blake came, who himself is struggling with the consequences of the seven shots in a hospital.

Jacob Blake’s father speaks

“Without justice there is no peace!” Says Blake’s father in his speech. The crowd repeats this sentence, which was already shouted during protests in the 1980s. There are two judicial systems in the United States, says Jacob Blake Sr.: one for whites and one for blacks.

“Enough is enough,” shouted Al Sharpton, one of the rally organizers, of the African American civil rights activist. “We could be just as successful as others. But society puts its knee back on us.” That must stop now. The impatience is noticeable in many, because the demands have been the same for decades.

Keir Witherspoon from North Carolina sits on the steps holding a sign. It says: “My grandparents marched to Washington. Here I am 57 years later”. The 21-year-old says: “They came here to demand that something change. My grandma says it’s a shame we still have to fight for it.” What has changed is that the protest is much more “mainstream” today. “Lots of celebrities and the media are interested in our cause. All of them post pictures of Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor, for example.”

Like her grandparents 57 years ago, Keir Witherspoon from North Carolina is calling for something to change. Photo: Juliane Schäuble

Breonna Taylor, an African-American paramedic, was shot dead by police in her own home in March in Louisville, Kentucky, during an exchange of fire between her partner and the police. Her name, like that of other black victims, can be heard at the protest rallies in the country and this Friday too. It’s on signs and T-shirts that can be bought everywhere. The “Black Lives Matters” protest has become a movement that mobilizes many young people.

Martin Luther Link’s granddaughter also makes an appearance

The generation change is also made clear by Martin Luther King III, who first lets his daughter Yolanda Renee King speak. The twelve-year-old shows that she has learned a lot from her grandpa – and gets the crowd in the mood. She promises: “We will be the generation to end this racism once and for all.”

Your father calls for “real, permanent, structural change”. Like Al Sharpton, he belongs to the group of civil rights activists who have fought for equality for decades. For this it is essential that African-Americans cast their vote in the election on November 3rd, “as if our lives, our livelihoods and our freedoms depend on it” – because that is also the case. It is clear who they should not vote for: This protest is also directed against US President Donald Trump, who is currently showed at his nomination convention that he wants to benefit from the unrest in the cities. Many accuse him of fueling them first.

After the speeches, the march begins and the crowd flows out – first to the Martin Luther King Memorial, and later to the White House. There, just a few hundred meters from the Lincoln Memorial, Trump is sitting at an appointment with journalists. But although he has to hear the protests, the anger and the impatience, he ignores all questions about the demonstrators. Obviously, he has no plans to change his strategy.