Bakeries, restaurants, and foodstuff stores launched separate initiatives under the slogan “Take your need for free if you can not buy”, to support poor families, who cannot buy their food needs due to their poor financial conditions, or the large number of their members. The initiatives were encouraged by citizens and residents, as they took the initiative to buy meals and food products and place them in places designated for the needy, so that they can obtain them without paying for them, because the price is prepaid.

During a tour of some of the bakeries, supermarkets and restaurants, Emirates Today monitored the allocation of a place that encourages customers to contribute to the purchase of food and leave it in the fund designated for this purpose, and put up a sign under the slogan “Free bread” or “Free foodstuffs for those who cannot buy ».

Tariq Abdullah, an employee in a bakery, said that the initiative launched by the bakery aims to help people with limited income take their needs of bread and pastries without financial compensation, especially for those who have been affected by the Corona virus crisis, or those with a large family.

He added that the initiative met with acceptance by a large segment of customers and consumers, who purchased a quantity of bread and various pies and placed them in the designated box, in support of the initiative.

He pointed out that some of the needy and those with limited income come to take what meets their needs of bread and pastries continuously, according to the number of their family members.

Haroun Abdel Salam, an employee in a restaurant, indicated that the restaurant noticed that some customers order large quantities of meals and leave them fresh, without requesting it as an external meal, which made it allocate a place for free meals, whether with the contribution of customers or with the contribution of the restaurant itself. He added that many families come to the restaurant to take their share of the free meals, and the restaurant also delivers some meals at specific times to the homes of people with limited income, especially since some families have chastity that prevents them from coming to the restaurant to take meals. So the free meals are delivered to her home as a charitable initiative from the restaurant. Taher Shoman, a supermarket manager, said that some customers do not have enough money to buy the needs of their families, and they ask to register their requests on an invoice and postpone payment for the end of the month, and this is considered a financial cumbersome for them and incurs losses to the supermarket.

He said that this is what made him launch an initiative to help customers take their food needs for free, by allocating a table on which well-off customers would place what they would like to donate bread, food cans, oils, flour and some basic foodstuffs.

He explained that the initiative collected a large amount of free foodstuffs within two days of its launch, so he decided to develop it and create a cabinet of four shelves to put foodstuffs on it.

The initiative is well received by low-income people, who come to collect what they need daily, and sometimes weekly.

Free food

A restaurant worker said that he put up a sign indicating that canned meals of rice, grills, and stuffing are free for those who cannot afford them.

He urged the restaurant’s customers to donate some meals, to meet the needs of those in need.

He confirmed the allocation of a cooled box, to put meals inside, so that they remain fresh.

– An initiative launched by “supermarkets” that collected a large amount of food within two days.

Needy people with limited income take their needs of bread and pastries continuously.





