women's Day Women are still not taken seriously by the medical world, says outgoing minister Pia Dijkstra (Medical Care, D66). She is allocating millions for more research, because tens of thousands of women are regularly sidelined due to their complaints. “Women are generally not taken very seriously.”
Elodie Verweij
