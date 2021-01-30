An Italian millionaire buys a club that knew of better times but is now fighting to return to the first division of the English Premier League. Then he hires a somewhat flamboyant, obsessive and efficient technical director, known as El Loco. Behind, the enthusiasm of an entire city where everyone is pulling for the same side. At least in football.

A real story, recent, well told, that seduces those who like football and, also, those who are not so interested. Because here it is more than anything about passion, expensive mischief and a very neat narrative.Take Us Home: where to watch the Bielsa series in Leeds with Spanish subtitles online.

Where to watch the series online

In July 2019, Amazon Prime Video presented the trailer for a documentary about Leeds United, which at that time was celebrating its first century of life. Its episodes show the history of a club that is reborn after the purchase by Andrea Radrizzani, who earned around 500 million euros negotiating television rights to sporting events.

In the second season the championship returns them to the Premier League.

It is precisely Prime Video who is currently streaming the two seasons of the series, which tell the ill-fated promotion to the Premier of Leeds de Bielsa and the promotion in the second year of competition. Also some cable operators allow you to see the first season on ESPN Play.

Data sheet

TAKE US HOME: LEEDS UNITED (2019/2020). Gender: documentary film. Production: Eleven Studios and The City Talking. Direction and script: Lee Hicken. Executive producers: Anouk Mertens, Peter Thiessen, Steve Rowe, and Lee Hicken. Photography: Giuseppe de Luca. Art director: Shang-ting Peng.

Protagonists: Russell Crowe (narrator), Andrea Radrizzani, Angus Kinnear, Victor Orta, Marcelo Bielsa, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, James Mooney, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Rio Ferdinand and Pep Guardiola, among others. And the great journalistic comments after Marcelo Bielsa’s matches. Music: Alex Hancock. Seasons: 2. Episodes: 8. Duration: 50 minutes per chapter.

Bielsa became a flag in an English team that wanted to return.

Synopsis

The tale of actor Russell Crowe, a fan of the club, leads to a story that begins with the purchase of the club, in 2017, by Radrizzani. The challenge: to change the fortunes of Leeds United who descended from the prestigious Premier League to second division in 2004 and third in 2005.

Following the acquisition, Radrizzani appointed Angus Kinnear as Leeds United CEO and Spanish Víctor Orta as sports director. According to the story in the first episode (titled El Loco) Kinnear and Orta traveled to Buenos Aires and after half a day of negotiations convinced Marcelo Bielsa to become the new manager.

Celebration with the owner Andrea Radrizzani raising the glass.

The prestige of Bielsa is well known. Rosarino, former Newell’s player, coach twice champion with the team of his loves and also with Velez in the Argentine first division. Later, he directed the National Team that won the gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games. He also classified the Chilean team for the 2010 World Cup. His career includes directing teams such as Athletic Bilbao and Olympique de Marseille.

Already in the series, the first episode makes a brief account of the background of Leeds United. The only team in a city of almost a million inhabitants has a past of resounding triumphs, especially during Don Revie’s tenure in the 60s and 70s. Quite the opposite occurred since 2001, when it had to sell at its highest figures and the series of declines began.

As in the 2009-10 season, Leeds was runner-up and achieved promotion to the second division, the Championship, a very demanding 46-game tournament. The 2018-19 season is the first during which Bielsa leads the team and is the one described in the documentary.

The next series. Guardiola greets Bielsa in the Premier League.

It all starts with the purchase of Radrizzani and continues with stories from the fans, the players and even their families. Of course, Bielsa appears from the beginning, although with a fairly minor role. True to style. But central from the sporting point of view and from the sporting comments made by the Argentine coach before and after each game.

Y although there are epics, the bad moments are not hidden. The third episode (Spygate) describes the unsanctified tactics of Bielsa, who did not hesitate to spy on the training of his rivals. He had to pay a 200,000 pound fine.

The first season of the series Take us Home ends in sports failure. Because Leeds lose the playoffs to Derby County and thus, promotion escapes. There are 6 chapters where the transformation of the Bielsa team and the peculiarities of those fans who represent a football past that wants to be reborn is very well narrated.

The unconditional public of the only team in the city of Leeds.

The rematch would come a year later: Leeds returned to the Premier League after 16 years of absence. And nothing less than winning the championship. And that is reflected in the second season, with two chapters of about 50 minutes and a trailer that Amazon Prime Video already has in streaming next to the first season.

And surely there will be upcoming installments, with Leeds playing on equal terms in the wonderful Premier League and Bielsa receiving the praise and admiration of some rival coaches such as Pep Guardiola, Eliseo Mouriño, Jürgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti.