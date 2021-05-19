Take-two is an American developer and distributor, as well as the parent company of companies such as 2K Games, Rockstar Games or Hangar 13, among many others. Although, these developers from the hand of the American giant have brought us iconic games such as GTA, Mafia, Bully, Bioshock, Red Dead Redemption and more. It is known that games like GTA 6, Mafia 4, Red Dead Redemption 3 and a long etcetera, would have the possibility of reaching Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC in the coming years, but will they end up being released soon or in many years? ?
At the moment, in reference to the Grand Theft Auto saga, an insider indicated several weeks ago that Rockstar Games would have set an internal release date for GTA 6. In the case of Mafia 4, several leaks have “confirmed” its development, setting and protagonists. Not like in the case of Bully 2, which was supposedly canceled for various reasons. As we know, there are many more games behind the American developer, therefore, thanks to the financial results report, we have known that the Take-Two’s goal is to publish 62 games in 3 years.
Take-Two has several major games in development, some of them being the most ambitious they have ever owned.
The Take-Two’s goal is to publish 62 games by March 2024, where between so much game there will be 19 important titles, including new IP. On this fiscal year ending in March 2022, Take-Two only will publish 4 games, of which 2 are from new franchises and another 2 from already known franchises. From what we can guess, the two known games will be NBA 2K22 and WWE 2K22.
In the case of GTA 6, a game highly anticipated by fans of the franchise, it could end up being launched on the market in 2023, as the latest rumors have ensured. In these next few years we could also end up enjoying the new Mafia 4 and Bioshock 4, among other games. Without a doubt, a promising future awaits us at least.
