A new financial report has recently been released by Take-Twosince the latest video games have not presented the expected earnings, including the long-awaited Marvel’s Midnight Suns. And now there is talk that the company will carry out a large number of layoffs, this as part of a cost reduction program.

This is what they commented, specifically the CEO of it:

In light of the current context and Take-Two’s strong commitment to efficiency, the Company is implementing a cost reduction program that is expected to generate more than $50 million in annual savings, which will begin to materialize in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023. The program includes personnel, processes, infrastructure and other areas, and will focus primarily on corporate and editorial functions.

Given these statements, a clarification of Strauss Zelnick:

We continue to support and build our development teams, and where we have overhead, we have to be very diligent in looking at overhead. We don’t expect any kind of broad-based force reduction. We go department by department and try to drive efficiency

With these layoffs, the company joins others such as Microsoft and Ubisoftwhich are also doing their respective employee farewell.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This has already been done as a habit at the beginning of the year, and yes, it is likely that it would happen. After all, he did poorly with the GTA compilation a short time ago, as well as Marvel’s poor reception on monetary issues.