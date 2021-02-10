Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, is doing quite well these days, it will continue to support single player game development. Take-Two still plans to release 93 games in the next five years. And it is very possible that many continue to be single player, fortunately for many fans. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 represent a crossroads in video games, places where two genres meet: online, live service multiplayer, and single player.
Although the multiplayer element of GTA and Red Dead has clearly been more lucrative for Rockstar and Take-Two. However, Take-Two’s stance on a gamer has apparently not changed, with its CEO declaring that single player games are not dead. Something that is undoubtedly very important for diversity in large production games. GTA V has sold 140 million copies so far, showing how successful this game is.
Take-Two will continue to support single player game development
Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated that the single player games were a way to show the narrative excellence of Rockstar games, and that they would continue to seek that the company continues to give strong support to these types of games. This statement from Zelnick was in response to an argument made by various triple-A developers in recent years that single player games are about to disappear.
Zelnick is not the first to refute this position. It was mostly refuted by gamers, who still wanted high-quality, story-based, single-player experiences. As incredible as it may seem to some developers, many players appreciate the symbolism in Red Dead Redemption 2 as much or more than the shots.
