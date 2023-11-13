The world of video games today is already one of the most expensive hobbies in entertainment, since the consoles on which people play already have prices that go beyond $300 USD, a luxury that not everyone can afford. ease. But of course, that is not all the expense, since the software that usually accompanies the devices usually ends up costing $60 USD initially, something that for some of the publishers is a kind of bargain for the world.

A financial call recently took place with Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two, which talks about the price of different video games, and a light comparison with streaming systems that in a certain way take away some of their sales. He was also asked if the standard of $70 USD for premiere releases seems fair, and the executive confessed that they as a company would like to modify that a little.

Here what was mentioned:

By that standard, our prices are still very, very low, because we offer many hours of interaction and the value of the interaction is very high, that doesn’t necessarily mean the industry has pricing power.

It is implied that they would like the games to be imposed according to their criteria, that is, that this could be higher based on the level of fun or quality of the product in question, so small releases could be of about $40 USD and those with the highest budget about $80 USD. However, the electronic distribution law prohibits them from wanting to make a standard on their own.

In fact, one of the games for which they may want to introduce these types of new prices may be neither more nor less than the following Grand Theft Autowhich will be released at some point in the next fiscal years of Rockstar Games and of which we will have a first preview in December. Of course, it is not known if it is really a small teaser of the environments or if it is something more advanced and even with a release date.

Via: Rock Paper Shotgun

Editor’s note: It’s good that at the end of the day prices are regulated, otherwise everyone will want to charge whatever they want, and I don’t doubt that some want up to $90 USD for something that may not have that value. For now, things are fine at $70 USD.