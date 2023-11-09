Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick said he believes many other studios and companies have “ built too much during the excitement of the pandemic.” As a result, they are now in the process of “restructuring” as the industry recovers from the 2020/2021 boom.

Strauss Zelnick, chief editor of GTA Take Two he attributed to the “ three-part strategy ” of the company the merit of having succeeded in avoid mass layoffs this year.

Zelnick’s full statement

“I think we’ve been a little more restrained,” Zelnick responded when asked how the Grand Theft Auto publisher emerged relatively unscathed from a tumultuous year. “We have a three-part strategy – innovation, creativity and efficiency — and I think our focus on efficiency [significhi che] On an ongoing basis, we are always scaling the team.”

Zelnick said the company “went through an integration process when it acquired Zynga,” noting that this allowed Take-Two to “gain efficiencies at that time.”

Meanwhile, despite this year’s layoffs and a more competitive (and tough) market, Zelnick said he’s still optimistic about next year. “The only thing we can do is be lean, innovative and creative“, he has declared.

“Our priorities remain to create countless hits and to bring consumers around the world the highest quality entertainment experiences of any kind and however they want them. That is always our challenge and, as you know, we reiterated our prospects for 2024. So that’s pretty much how we see things for fiscal year 24.”