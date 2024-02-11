Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two he declared during an interview granted to IGN which according to him the physical market of video games is destined to last a long time. The trigger for touching on the topic was the end of the sale of physical copies of Xbox games in some stores and the wait for Phil Spencer's words next week, which should clarify the future of Xbox.

Collectors can breathe a sigh of relief

GTA 6 will probably also be released in physical format

Take-Two was among the publishers to foresee the emergence of digital market on the physical one, but this does not mean that the latter will disappear any time soon: “The physical market will almost certainly last for a long time. For example, it is still there in the music sector. We will support it if it makes sense to do so. We don't make decisions based on on opinions. We base our decisions on where the consumer is.” said Zelnick, who then explained how it's not too expensive for a publisher to handle physical distribution and that, therefore, Take-Two isn't too worried. The important thing is not to overdo it with printed copies.

So we can expect that in the immediate future, and probably beyond, Take-Two games will continue to be released in physical and digital formats, where it will not be economically counterproductive to do so.