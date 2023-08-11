Today, video game services are a way of earning that has accustomed people to not buying video games, but rather making a kind of income to be able to play many titles as long as the relevant fee is not stopped. And before this, giant companies like Take Two have given their respective opinions.

The president of the company was recently questioned, and he mentioned that he is not against them but he does not agree one hundred percent either, since it would depend on the profits that can be obtained. Giving an example that they have entered some titles such as GTA V or NBA 2K in some of them, but that after seeing the possible money that can be contributed to them.

Since some big games have reached their maximum number of sales, but still see a way to keep making money out of them, it is obvious that they are going to go with the highest bidder regarding xbox game pass and also PS Plus.

Here is what he mentioned:

In terms of subscription services or a game of the month where the consumer isn’t necessarily buying the individual game, obviously we don’t do these things unless we believe there’s a significant economic advantage. If you see a game of ours on one of those services, you can assume that the math has been done.

This clearly implies that they will obviously continue to put games on these services, but as long as the releases have given their all in an individual commercial way. All to later charge for the license when launching in these collected game applications.

Via: tweaktown

Editor’s note: At the end of the day what brings them money is what they are going to take, obviously if they find a business opportunity after marketing the games it is the step to follow to continue profiting in some way.