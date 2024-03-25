It is well known that despite being a creatively independent developer, Rockstar Games is part of a larger company, Take-Two, which is the main interested party in ensuring that the development of its games is carried out correctly in a timely manner. However, unexpected things often happen, and precisely on Monday, March 25, its shares dropped a considerable percentage, and the culprit for this is none other than the most anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Last week a report was released in which they mention the possible delay of the game to 2026, in case the production does not turn out as expected, which are statements that have not come from the developer itself. However, that was reason enough for the parent company's numbers to drop, a little over 4% to be exact. Clearly, this is a problem with the video game that showed its first trailer a few months ago with the promise of launching in 2025.

In December, Bank of America downgraded Take-Two to “neutral” from “buy,” citing doubts that “GTA 6” would be available on time. This occurred a few days after the launch of the game's trailer, as they could not believe that something so ambitious could be launched with little time between the reveal and when we later see it in stores a few months later. Shares ended Monday down 4.2% at $146.14. They have lost more than 8% of their value so far in 2024.

It is very striking that after these reports that have been handled as rumors, neither of the two companies involved in the game come out to say anything, and that translates into possible alarms that in effect, the title would be so ambitious that it would not will be able to see the light of day in 2025. Unless they want to spoil the surprise, such as a possible more advanced trailer in the month of April, in which they confirm that there is no turning back to launch the product in the coming months .

Remember that GTA 6 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Investopedia

Editor's note: There is no problem if it ends up launching in 2026, after everything that Rockstar Games delivers always translates into quality, at least what they develop, and we cannot count the disastrous remastered trilogy. So you just have to be patient.