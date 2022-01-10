Take-Two Interactive, the company in charge of the distribution of Grand Theft Auto, made the purchase of the studio official Zynga, the person in charge of titles such as Farmville.

The agreement contemplates the payment of $ 12,700 million dollars, although it is necessary to mention that the deal is not yet fully closed.

Zynga It will give 45 days to receive offers from other companies, but if the purchase goes through, the GTA publisher has big plans for it.

This deal would transform Take-two at one of the largest and most diverse mobile title publishers in the industry, giving you the ability to work with large licenses.

The objective of this alliance is to adapt some of the company’s most important IPs to mobile phones, so Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands and many more could have new versions and spin offs.

In addition to this, they would also seek some type of interaction with the consoles, although it is not entirely clear what they want in this section.

Take-Two goes for the mobile market

Strauss zelnick, CEO of the company, assured that this alliance with Zynga It will allow them to generate around $ 100 million annually for the first two years and a potential of $ 500 million in the long term.

At the moment there was no talk of specific projects, but the promise of having some of the most important titles of Take-two on mobile it generated a lot of expectation.

From this moment on, we will have to wait 45 days to see if Zynga he stays with the initial offer or if another participant appears with a greater deal that adds a little more flavor to the transaction.

This shows that mobile games really represent an attractive market for companies, so it would not be unusual to see more incursion of triple A brands.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.