Take Two Lawyers Immediately They responded that virtual currencies are not real and that they are subject to the company's terms and conditions. With this in mind, they assure that it cannot be said that it is theft when they disappear. Especially when players agreed to the terms and conditions before playing.

Another of the main annoyances of the plaintiffs is that The virtual currencies of these games are not transferred between each delivery. That is to say that every time a new one arrives, players must spend real money again to be able to buy some virtual objects.

Take-Two's lawyers assure that they have the absolute right to do whatever they want with virtual currencies. They can modify, control or eliminate them according to what they need, while buyers do not have the power to demand anything from them. Again, because they signed a user agreement when they started playing that explains this situation.

Is this Take-Two's first similar lawsuit?

This is not the first time Take-Two has faced a similar problem. In fact, in 2022 he faced a lawsuit due to the loot boxes present in NBA 2K games. There he was accused of engaging in practices that deceive consumers in order to generate profits.

Source: Take-Two

The argument at that time is that these loot boxes, since they occur in a video game, somewhat hide the financial impact for the players. Especially minors who usually use their parents' card. Not to mention that they can create a gambling addiction.

