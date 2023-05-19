Take-Two states that there were no negative repercussions after raised the price of its current generation games at the standard of 70 dollars (80 euros in our shores), at least as regards its business.

This detail emerged during the meeting with the company’s shareholders. Specifically according to CEO Strauss Zelnick, with the increase in prices of various publishers the players they tend to limit their purchases to big blockbusters and games they deem to be of value. Which, in his opinion, is not a problem for Take-Two because the titles published by the company meet both of these requirements.

“We’re not seeing any negative repercussions regarding the price of games,” Zelnick said, as reported by VGC. “What we are seeing is that consumers are trying to limit their spending by choosing things they really care about, blockbusters or value for money and sometimes all of those things together. And the good news is we have a lot of blockbusters and a wonderful catalog.”

Subsequently Zelnick added that Take-Two has a robust line-up of upcoming games and among these, as we know, there is also the next Grand Theft Auto, which in all likelihood will record record numbers such as GTA 5, which recently exceeded the ceiling of 180 million copies sold worldwide.

In this regard, in the same meeting with shareholders, Take-Two may have revealed the release period of GTA 6 in stores.