In addition to GTA 6, many of the leaks, speculation and rumors have hovered around the remastering of GTA San Andreas and the other GTA classics. When it comes to the Grand Theft Auto series, the question on everyone’s mind is when the inevitable Grand Theft Auto 6 will be announced. And the truth is, it would make perfect sense for Rockstar to do this, as Activision has shown. During a recent earnings call, an investor asked Take-Two about the possibility of the GTA San Andreas remastering.

Apparently, several of Take-Two’s investors are interested in this type of product to see in them the possibility of increasing profits, since it is clear that the remastering of GTA San Andreas and the other classic GTAs are really wanted games by the fans. However, Take-Two does not seem to have any problem generating profits, after the report that GTA 5 has astronomical sales figures, with 2020 being its best year since its launch.

Take-Two officially decides on the remastering of GTA San Andreas

The Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, did not directly answer whether or not there would be a remastering of GTA San Andreas and the other GTA classics. What he replied, instead, was that any official announcements about future Rockstar games will come from Rockstar himself. Nevertheless, Zelnick called the question about the GTA remasters great and encouraging., which could suggest that remasters are already being considered and the investor’s question is evidence of the company’s interest in releasing these games.

Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to be incredibly profitable for businesses, with GTA V having broken another milestone by selling over 140 million units since launch. And that number is sure to rise once GTA Online is released for next-gen consoles. Too Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold very well. So it would surely be a possible option if they decide to release a remastering of GTA San Andreas and the other GTA classics while we wait for GTA 6.