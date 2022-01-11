Not only Zynga, in the future of Take-Two there might be further acquisitions, according to the words of the company’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick.

For the uninitiated, Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, 2K and beyond, has announced its intention to acquire Zynga, a well-known mobile game producer. An operation with a total value of 12.7 billion dollars.

In an investor meeting, Zelnick explained that Take-Two expects to generate revenue on an ongoing basis after completing the acquisition of Zynga, which will put the company in a position of strength and therefore able to initiate further acquisitions.

Take-Two, logo

“As for your question about acquisitions, it’s still an activity that interests us,” says Zelnick. “We will close this transaction (with Zynga) with a strong balance sheet and very low net debt.”

“We expect to generate revenue on an ongoing basis as soon as we close the transaction, so we will be in a strong position to continue our acquisition operations. Our approach to that remains unchanged, which is to seek out talented development teams, large intellectual property and profitable transactions. ”

Zelnick, of course, did not provide any details on potential upcoming Take-Two purchases, so we will necessarily have to wait to find out more about the company’s expansion plans.