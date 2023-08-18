The creator of a mod AI for gta has had his mod shut down completely for Take-Two. Mods were reported earlier this week. Sentient Streets for GTA V created by Bloc, which uses AI to generate free conversations with NPCs.

Now the list of Sentient Streets in NexusMods and a video of Youtube showing its gameplay are unavailable due to copyright claims by the publisher Take-Two. Sentient Streets it is no longer available for download. Bloc issued a statement in Youtubedetailing how initially the video of Youtube and the installation guide in Netlify were removed without notice by Take-Two. This was followed by the removal of the mod in NexusMods due to a deletion DMCA of Take-Two.

“No one from Take Two Interactive contacted me or asked me anything prior to this, they just removed the video out of the blue,” said Bloc, who believes this was a deliberate manual DCMA takedown request and not an automated one. “I have to say that, as someone who grew up with the series Grand Theft Auto and enjoyed all the games over the years, this hostile attitude towards me and the mod is very discouraging.

Bloc explains that he would be willing to discuss the situation with Take-TwoInstead, however, the publisher “opted for a non-communicative approach.”

“If the real reason for this deletion is really that I am using GTA V in the video, then one might ask, whether to use GTA V in the video is the reason for a copyright claim, how is it possible that there are millions of videos of Youtube at this time showing or just making let-play videos for over a decade without issue? Unfortunately, this seems to be an excuse to attack and take a stance against the mod.”

Bloc notes that the mod was available to download for free and was open source, did not use voices from GTA V nor did he distribute anything inappropriate.

“I’m a single modder who does this in my spare time for fun, so I don’t have the resources to legally defend myself in this situation. Frankly, I don’t want to spend time on this either,” Bloc said. “Knowing that large corporations can issue claims based on arbitrary reasons, which can render your work in vain in a matter of moments, is also daunting, to say the least.”

Bloc ends his statement by citing rock star from a post about role servers:

“Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to show their passion for our games.”

rock star it allows mods for its single player games, but not in online multiplayer, although this is rarely enforced. However, last week the company announced that a group of previously banned RPG modders are now official partners of rock star.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Double talk, right? At the end of the day, the game belongs to Rockstar and they are going to remove the content they want whenever they want or ban whoever they want.