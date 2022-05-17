Take-Two announced a list from games arriving between now and April 2023, therefore, securities that will be available during the current fiscal year. As mentioned, GTA 6 is not on the list:

Kerbal Space Program 2

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

New Tales from the Borderlands

NBA 2K23

PGA Tour 2K23

The Quarry

WWE 2K23

Kerbal Space Program 2 has just been postponed and will not be released in 2022, so we imagine that the new episode of the simulation series will make its debut at the beginning of next year, by the end of March.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was ranked in Korea instead, which could indicate a ‘upcoming release for the new Marvel tie-in: maybe Take-Two will make an official announcement to that effect in the coming days.

We know that the new game of Tales from the Borderlands has a release period set for 2022, while the horror The Quarry has entered the gold phase and will be available from 10 June.

Then there are the sportsmen, with their new editions: NBA 2K23, PGA Tour 2K23 And WWE 2K23 they will all respect the traditional annual cadence, which in the case of the Visual Concepts wrestling game returns after last year’s forced hiatus.