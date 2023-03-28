Take-Two announced theacquisition of the subscription service for mobile systems GameClub for an unspecified amount. The news had actually already been reported by analyst Piers Harding-Rolls last week, but has now been confirmed by the company with a press release sent to GamesIndustry.biz, in which, however, no further ones were present.

Since GameClub is a private company, Take-Two is not obligated to share transaction information, as for example Microsoft was forced to do with Zenimax before and with Activision Blizzard now.

GameClub was founded in 2018 with the aim of providing premium mobile titles through a subscription. In 2019, the company received $2.5 million and spoke about the perception of increasing fatigue of premium titles in the mobile market. The idea behind GameClub is to offer high-quality titles to subscribers, outside the typical logic of the mobile offer.

Among the games in the GameClub catalog: Toki Tori, Stellar Wars, Waking Mars, Frozen Synapse, Forget-Me-Not and many others. In general, these are independent titles, often of excellent quality, ported to mobile systems.