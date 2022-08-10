The publisher Take-Two published the first financial report for the fiscal year since it acquired Zynga. The developer and publisher of mobile games has in fact merged with the parent company of Rockstar.

It now appears that the company is looking to the future of mobile gaming with a lot of ambition. So much so that they estimate that nearly half of their sales this year will come from mobile games.

It’s true that the smartphone title market can play a huge role in Take-Two’s future, but the company doesn’t just own a slice of this industry. Take-Two’s net sales for the quarter were up 41% from the previous year, largely thanks to Zynga of course.

Recurring consumer spending increased 48% and represented 73% of that total, again largely thanks to Zynga, although NBA 2K22 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also played a major role.

In addition, Take-Two expects Zynga to represent 45% of its total net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2023. This is matched by 2K which would represent 37%, Rockstar 17% and Private Division the remaining 1. %.

Source: IGN