If we talk about historical purchases in the sector, we probably come to mind the $ 7.5 billion paid by Xbox for ZeniMax Media (owner of Bethesda). However, this figure is left behind before the new purchase of Take-Two, which has disbursed 12.7 billion for Zynga, a study specialized in mobile development. With a horizon full of possibilities in the field of smartphones, Take-Two reaffirmed its intention to become the company of interactive entertainment more important.

We will be in a powerful position to continue acquiringStrauss zelnickHowever, his latest action has had an impact on the company’s numbers. Although the Take-Two operation has attracted the attention of the entire industry, both for its movement and for the amount of money traded, its shares they have collapsed since said ad. Specifically, the company has seen its value fall almost 15% at the time of writing this news.

Does this mean that Take-Two will rethink its strategy? Well, it does not seem like it, since it has recently communicated its future intentions regarding the purchase of studies. In a call with investors, which has been echoed VGC, the CEO of the company Strauss zelnick has once again reaffirmed his vision: “Regarding your question about the acquisitions in progress, it is something that is still of interest to us“. A statement that complements the integration of Zynga into the family:” We expect to generate a continuous positive cash flow as soon as the transaction closes and we expect the transaction to be cumulative, so we will be in a powerful position to continue acquiring“.

We will have to see the decisions that Take-Two makes in the future, as there is no doubt that the purchase of Zynga has meant a before and after in its history. After all, the company wants to continue expanding towards everything that represents interactive entertainment, something that has left us with the possibility of acquiring the FIFA brand and, added to this, that the franchise of Gta become as enduring a phenomenon as the James Bond movies.

