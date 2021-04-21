Fans continue to investigate every tiny move produced by Take-Two or Rockstar Games in relation to the development of the new Grand Theft Auto. For the moment, the American company continues to work in silence, without revealing a single detail. Although, in the company of the new Rockstar Games offer that could have revealed the setting for GTA VI, our colleagues from GameRant have shared new information about what Take-Two could have given new clues about the city of GTA 6.

The person in charge of this investigation has been the Twitter user GTA 6 News, who would have discovered that an interesting new clue about the city of GTA 6. In this case, he discovered that the domain rockstarcartel.com, owned by Take-Two, was updated on April 12, possibly implying that the company is preparing an advertisement or not, since this user indicates that the URL takes him to a dead page. Still, said dominance coincides with the many hints and leaks that Grand Theft Auto 6 will return to Vice City, the fan-favorite setting for this new installment.

A fan imagines what the GTA 6 map would look like in Vice City

The domain’s reference to the cartel also coincides with the Big data leak about GTA VI by an alleged Rockstar Games tester, who indicated that our character will have a story related to the smuggling cartel in Maimi, Florida. As well as other possible cities located in South America.

Be that as it may, we remind you that you have to take all these rumors for what they are, since until the American company does not reveal the first details of GTA 6, nothing will be official. But still, the fact that fans are researching is a great indication that the enthusiasm for this title is reaching unmatched levels.