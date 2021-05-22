The Outer Worlds has been a real success for Obsidian, its developers. A great proof of this are the more than 3 million units sold, a well deserved and necessary level of sales for the company, which despite being masters in the creation of RPGs have suffered problems in the past due to the low sales of their creations.

However, after Microsoft’s purchase of Obsidian, some doubts arose regarding the future of the series, as the game was published by Take-Two, who may own intellectual property rights. After some initial confusion, we can confirm that Microsoft will publish The Outer Worlds series in the future.

The Outer Worlds is updated to render at 60 fps on Xbox Series X

The confusion we are talking about came from the president of Take-Two, during his last meeting with the company’s investors, in which he commented that he was very surprised with the sales performance of the game and that they saw the series as “a long-term franchise”, implying that they have plans to take over this series in the future. However, the next day the company released a statement to the English medium Gamasutra in which they corrected the words of their president, commenting that Take-Two will not be involved in new games of the franchise, being Microsoft and Obsidian responsible for it in the future.

Microsoft to publish the Outer Worlds saga in the future

With these statements from Take-Two, despite the initial slip of its president, we can confirm that Microsoft will be the company in charge of publishing The Outer Worlds in the future, and that they are the owners of the franchise today. We hope to have new news about future installments of the saga soon.

Xbox Controller – Robot White, White Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.