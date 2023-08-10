There’s been some buzz recently about possible “mid-gen” upgrades, specifically a rumored PS5 Pro. Although there has been no official confirmation on this yet, this has generated a lot of conversations about the need (or not) for such improvements for both consumers and developers.

However, at least for the CEO of Take-TwoStrauss Zelnick, the mid-gen buffs don’t affect much.

In a conversation before the release of the first quarter results of Take-TwoZelnick said that the need for a mid-gen console upgrade “relies heavily on what that mid-gen upgrade would look like.”

“Generally speaking, the mid-gen improvements haven’t changed much,” he said, later repeating that such improvements “aren’t that significant.”

And he confirmed that they don’t change the way he thinks about making or selling games from a publisher’s perspective. It’s no surprise that Zelnick feels this way, especially in this generation. Historically, mid-gen upgrades like the ps4 pro and the xbox one x they focused heavily on graphical and storage improvements, both of which are nice for consumers but don’t really make much of an impact on the way developers or publishers create games. And in this particular generation, the market is dealing with slow adoption of new consoles due to the now-concluded chip shortage, and relatively strong support for the previous generation.

Zelnick also spoke about the rumors of a successor to switches, and while he didn’t have much to say, he did mention that the publisher would be “almost certainly” an early proponent of such a console. In other results of Take-Twowe found out that Grand Theft Auto V it has returned to sell another five million copies, reaching a total of more than 185 million units sold. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption II has sold more than 55 million units and nba2k23 has sold more than 13 million.

In total, the company posted net bookings for the quarter of $1.2 billion (up 20% year-over-year) and is gearing up to launch three “immersive core games” this year, with an even bigger launch year coming soon. horizon for fiscal year 2025, which has led many people to wonder if GTA VI it is imminent.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of mid-gen consoles, especially since they actually come out near the end of the life cycle of consoles that are “improving.” On the other hand, in this specific situation, there are still people who are just getting into the current generation because of the scarcity than when it started.