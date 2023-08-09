Yesterday, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games announced that red dead redemption and the zombie plugin Undead Nightmare will be adapted for nintendoswitch and Playstation 4 on August 17. And while this may have been cause for celebration for many in the fanbase, others took issue with its $50 price tag, especially considering that it lacks multiplayer and a PC version. pc. In addition, you can already play in xbox series x in 4k and, thanks to the compatibility with previous versions of Xbox Series X/Shas been accessible on the platforms of Microsoft during years.

After Take-Two’s earnings call today, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked why they priced the newly announced adaptation the way they did, especially given the backwards compatibility situation in Xbox.

“That’s just what we think is the commercially accurate price for it,” Zelnick responded.

Hannah Sage, Take-Two’s EVP of Finance, also noted that the port isn’t just the base game of red deadbut also Undead Nightmare. When asked if Undead Nightmare was the reason for the $50 price tag, Zelnick said the plugin

“It was a great standalone game in its own right when it originally released, so we feel it’s a great first-time package and certainly a great value for consumers.”

He was also asked about a possible pitch for pc, but Zelnick left it vague, saying he leaves game release announcements to developers. Pressed further on the logic behind adaptations vs. remasters vs. remakes, Zelnick said:

“It depends on the vision that the creative teams have for a title, and in the absence of having a powerful vision for something that we would do with a title, we could bring it back in its original form, we have, and in certain instances we could remaster or remake, so it really depends on the title and how the label sees it, the platform and what we think the opportunity is for consumers.”

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Nothing that, they have always been arrogant, sometimes it’s funny but this time it is a slap in the face of each one of the fans who expected a remake or a decent price for an old version of an old game slightly adapted for consoles previous generation. Not the right price for RDR the compatible version for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S worth less than 35 dollars.