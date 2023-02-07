Something that remained a historical fact in the video game industry was the massive leak of images related to the sixth installment of gta. And while many thought it was false material, that has not been the case due to the removal of online content by Rockstar Games. Now, the parent company has spoken about the issue.

From what has been revealed in a new conversation with Strauss Zelnick, CEO of the company, they are not very concerned that game content has been disclosed in its early stages of development, at least it does not affect the business issue. However, he explains that the pain is more emotional, and that could be because they expected the first reveal to be something more decent.

Here his comment:

We take leaks very seriously and it disappoints all of us, it’s really frustrating and upsetting for the team. However, as a business matter we are not affected. But as a personal and emotional matter, our teams are affected.

Something worth mentioning regarding Take-Two, It is that they recently mentioned that they are going to implement a new plan to save resources, this after certain losses during the year. That includes layoffs of some workers, which according to this are minimal cuts, so there will be people who will still keep their jobs.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It was obvious that no matter how many leaks they come out, it will not affect them financially, because when the new installment comes out it will sell a lot due to the weight that the saga’s name bears. However, they surely wanted the first impression to be of better quality.