The US developer and distributor has been one of the first major publishers to raise the price of games with the recent arrival of new generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. In the case of Take-Two, NBA 2K21 has been the game that has gone on to cost from 60 to 70 euros and that now it is available on Xbox Game Pass. This generated a lot of controversy, especially at the moment that society is going through. But now, thinking more about the subject, the Take-Two CEO believes players are prepared to pay € 70 for some games.

Since then, we’ve seen other publishers raise the price of their games in the wake of the Take-Two move. Sony, for example, confirmed that all of its exclusive games will sell for $ 70. Same approach Activision had with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It seems that paying € 70 will be the standard from now on, but will it happen with all games?

Thanks to our colleagues from VG247We have again heard Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick’s position on the price increase in games, answering a series of questions at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference that he recently attended.

In terms of pricing, we announced a price tag of $ 70 for NBA 2K21. Our opinion was that we are offering an extraordinary variety of experiences and many possibilities of reproduction. The last time there was a top-line price increase in the US was 2005-2006. So we think consumers They are prepared to pay € 70 for some games.

He added that pricing decisions for each game are made on a case-by-case basis. Recall that at the time, Strauss explained that the price increase should have happened some time ago, but that not all their games will have that cost as a base price in the future.