As you know, during these last months Xbox has implemented the premieres of day one on the platform of GamePassthis for own productions microsoft but also with some third-party games. In relation to this, the CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, has criticized the way of distributing titles, thus preferring PSPlus.

For some time the CEO He commented that he did not see any kind of sense in this business, given that the copies that were priced at $60 USD (now 70) would totally lose value when played on a platform that offers games for a lower price. This position is still maintained today, because in the long run the long productions are not going to be paid.

Here are their statements:

I think the second area of ​​skepticism was whether it made sense, and this is a rhetorical question because I think the answer is no, offering top-of-the-line day titles with titles on a subscription service doesn’t make sense. I still don’t think it makes sense. And I think now it’s becoming obvious that it doesn’t make sense. It’s just a missed opportunity for the publisher. So I wouldn’t want to speak for my friend, Phil. [Spencer]but our opinions remain unchanged.

Here another comment with the subscription service:

There is probably a subscription business. It’s a catalog business. It’s probably best targeted at very avid consumers because those are the consumers who are interested in playing back catalog titles, which means a bunch of different titles in any given month. But I don’t think it’s a mass market service that will supplant the interactive entertainment business as we know it. And I don’t think there is any evidence to the contrary so far.

via: PureXbox

Publisher’s note: It is true that today Xbox subscriptions have decreased, but still fans are excited to receive great titles when they rent the membership. With this, it could be said that the games published by the company would not reach Game Pass, at least for the first time.